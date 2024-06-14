Saranahuli fair kicks off today

Mandi, June 13
Chairman of the fair committee and Mandi SDM, Om Kant Thakur, said Education Minister Rohit Thakur will inaugurate the Saranahuli fair dedicated to Maharishi Prashar in Mandi district on June 14.
New projects to be inaugurated
Additionally, the minister will also inaugurate the new building of Government Senior Secondary School, Swar, besides laying the foundation stone for the buildings of Government Senior Secondary Schools in Diyori and Kathog. Following the inaugurations, he will also address a public gathering in the Prashar temple.
