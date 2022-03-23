Sardar Patel University in Mandi to open from April 1

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, March 22

Sardar Patel University in Mandi, the second state-funded general university, will start functioning from April 1.

A notification has been issued in this regard. Higher educational institutions of six districts will come under its jurisdiction, said Amarjeet Sharma, Director, Higher Education, today.

At present, Himachal has one agriculture and one horticulture and forestry university, a technical and a medical university, besides Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla and Central University in Kangra and 17 private universities.

The jurisdiction of the HPU, which was established in 1970 with control over all colleges and institutions of higher education, will be curtailed, as the institutions in six districts, including Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Hamirpur, will be affiliated with the new university.

The government had given a decent burial to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University set up in 2018 and all its assets, along with teaching and non-teaching faculty, will stand transferred to Sardar Patel University.

The new university has been set up and Rs 10 crore has been provided in the Budget. It is likely to have recurring expenditure of around Rs 90 crore.