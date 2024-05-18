Sardar Patel University, Mandi, to hold entrance test for 18 courses

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 17

Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, Controller of Examinations Sunil Verma said the process of applying for the common entrance test (SPUCET-2024) for admissions for the session 2024 was underway.

The test enables applicants to apply for various courses in SPU and 46 affiliated higher educational institutions (both government and private).

The last date for the submitting an application for the test is May 18, Verma added.

According to the CoE, about 2,000 applications were received for the courses so far.

It is pertinent to note that this is the first time that SPU, the only government university in the state besides HPU, is set to conduct a common entrance test for 18 courses.

Verma said BEd examinations for admissions in 18 courses will be held across the state from June 9 to June 19. This was a golden opportunity for the talented youth of the state, he added.

“To apply for these courses, interested candidates can fill the online registration form via the university website (www.spumandi.ac.in),” Verma said.

SPU had set up an e-mail ID ([email protected]) and a helpline number (01905-235595) to solve application-related problems that the candidates may face, Verma added.

