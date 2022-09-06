Sardar Patel University signs MoUs

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 5

The Sardar Patel University, Mandi, today signed MoUs with the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT-Mandi), Thakur Ram Singh Itihas Shodh Sansthan NERI, Hamirpur, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Almora (UK), CSIR-Insititute of Himalayan Bioresourse Technology (IHBT) Palampur, Chettinad Academy of Research and Education, Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, for higher education academic partnership.

Prof DD Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the Sardar Patel University in Mandi said the relation between the SPU and these institutes assumes importance particularly when education is undergoing a transformational change though the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). Prof Sharma said the overall objective of these MoUs is to promote collaboration for cooperation in research, education and faculty/student exchange.

