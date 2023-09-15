Sardar Patel University won't be shut: BJP MLA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 14

BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma said that the construction of the four-lane Kiratpur-Manali road project was a major cause of disaster in Mandi and Kullu districts. He said that there was an urgent need for surveys to ensure minimum damage to the hills before the construction of four-lane road projects.

Anil Sharma said, “The state government has no intention of shutting down Sardar Patel University at Mandi. I raised the issue with the Chief Minister and asked him why the government had curtailed the jurisdiction of the university. Is he planning to shut down the institution?”

“The CM told me that there is no intention to shut down the institution. Its jurisdiction was curtailed due to lack of adequate infrastructure. The infrastructure will be developed in a phased manner and the jurisdiction of the university will be extended,” said Sharma.

