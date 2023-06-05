Satinder Sartaj, Monali enthral audience at Summer Festival

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 4

Popular Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj enthralled locals as well as tourists with his melodious performance at the International Summer Festival in Shimla last evening. The four-day summer fest concluded at The Ridge here today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the event as the chief guest today.

On the final day, popular Bollywood singer Monali Thakur mesmerised the audience with her performance. Audiences danced to the music and also hummed along with the singers. A big group of women performing Natti became the centre of attraction. Other artists who performed were Naresh Bhardwaj, Harry, Indu, Arun Jasta and Rajesh Malik.