 Satinder Sartaj steals the show at Sujanpur Holi Utsav : The Tribune India

Satinder Sartaj stole the show at the national-level Holi Utsav with his mesmerising performance on the last cultural evening at Sujanpur yesterday.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 27

Satinder Sartaj stole the show at the national-level Holi Utsav with his mesmerising performance on the last cultural evening at Sujanpur yesterday. He captivated audience with his most popular songs including ‘Kitte ni tera rutba ghatda, je has ke bula lave kidhre’, ‘Lawan ishqe de ambre udarian’, ‘Pyar huna fullan to malook sonya’ etc. He performed for about two hours.

The other attraction of the evening was Harmony of Pines, the orchestra band of the Himachal Pradesh Police, which enthralled the audience with bouquet of multiple flavours of songs, including Himchali folk, filmy and Punjabi. The last cultural evening was most entertaining and kept the audience spellbound and the police had to struggle hard to handle the gathering that was rushing towards the stage to dance.

Earlier in the evening, Holi Utasav was officially closed after a religious procession and visit to the exhibitions displayed by various departments by the ADC. Notably, the business activity at the Sujanpur Chaugan would continue for the next 15 days as per the tradition.

#Hamirpur


