Satpal Singh Raizada’s supporters hold bike rally in Una

UNA, OCTOBER 18
Una MLA Satpal Singh Raizada of the Congress party today formally launched his campaign by addressing a meeting of Block Youth Congress unit. Hundreds of party activists later took out a motorcycle rally from Santoshgarh to Lalsingi, the two furthermost opposite locations of the segment.
Later, Raizada said though the Congress party was yet to announce the ticket, campaigning in favour of the party has been initiated today. He said youth had been the mainstay of his campaign during the last Assembly elections and will ensure the party’s win in the ensuing elections as well.
The Congress leader said the people of Himachal Pradesh had decided to see the back of the BJP government. He said the five years of the Jai Ram Thakur government had witnessed political patronization of various types of mafias including mining, liquor and drugs. He said the Congress was united in defeating the BJP in the Assembly elections.
State Congress Secretary Sanjeev Kanwar, general secretary Avinash Kapila, District Youth Congress president Raghav Rana and Una Panchayat Samiti Chairman Jaspal Singh were also present.
