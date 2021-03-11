Satpal Singh Satti inaugurates lift irrigation scheme

UNA, may 23
Chairman of the State finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti today inaugurated an irrigation scheme in Badehar panchayat of the Una Assembly segment. The scheme has been constructed at a cost of Rs 72 lakh and will irrigate 23 hectares of agriculture land.
Satti, while addressing a public gathering, said that the government had given top priority to increasing the area under irrigation.
Satti said the work on 111 lift irrigation schemes was in progress in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana to irrigate 17,881 hectares. He added that Rs 253 crore had been earmarked for the purpose.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific
India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...
Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted
PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike
Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s