Satpal Singh Satti inaugurates lift irrigation scheme

Our Correspondent

UNA, may 23

Chairman of the State finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti today inaugurated an irrigation scheme in Badehar panchayat of the Una Assembly segment. The scheme has been constructed at a cost of Rs 72 lakh and will irrigate 23 hectares of agriculture land.

Satti, while addressing a public gathering, said that the government had given top priority to increasing the area under irrigation.

Satti said the work on 111 lift irrigation schemes was in progress in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana to irrigate 17,881 hectares. He added that Rs 253 crore had been earmarked for the purpose.