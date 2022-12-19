Satpal Singh Satti thanks Una voters for ensuring his victory

Our Correspondent

Una, December 18

The Una district BJP organisation today held a meeting to felicitate newly elected MLA Satpal Singh Satti from the the Una Sadar Assembly seat. The meeting was held at the BJP office in Una city where party in-charge for the district, Vinod Thakur, was also present besides office-bearers and party workers.

Of the five Assembly segments in Una district, Satti is the only BJP candidate who managed to win. In his address, he thanked the party workers for their tireless efforts during the run-up to the elections to ensure a victory for the party in the Assembly segment.

Satti said though the BJP had been given the mandate to sit in the opposition benches, he would keep working for the people of the constituency like he had been doing for the past 20 years. He had been elected MLA thrice earlier — in 2003, 2007 and 2012.

Though Satti had lost in the 2017 elections, his proximity with former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur resulted in him being elevated to the post of the Chairman of the State Finance Commission with a Cabinet minister status.

During the last five years, Una Assembly segment had witnessed a lot of development that includes a new district secretariat building, rest house, rain water drainage system for Una city, new link roads and sewer systems for Santoshgarh and Mehatpur Nagar Panchayats. District BJP president Manohar Lal, Una Mandal president Harpal Singh and former district party president Balbir Bagga were also present.

#BJP #una