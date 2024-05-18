Satpal Singh Satti’s panchayat to boycott Lok Sabha elections

Our Correspondent

Una, May 17

Residents of Ward number 5 of Jalgran Tabba panchayat in the Una Assembly segment today announced the boycott of the Lok Sabha elections due to a railway line, which had divided their habitations into two, posing problems. Jalgran Tabba is the home panchayat of Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti.

Local resident Yash Chaudhary said that though the railway line was laid about 35 years ago, they had been demanding an over-bridge to connect to the other side since an Anganwari Centre, government school and a health sub-centre were located on one side while there were habitations on both sides of the railway line.

Another resident Chajju Ram said that to transport crop produce, he had to travel 12 km to the nearest railway crossing to reach home, which is just 150 metres from his fields. He added that an anganwari worker had to personally ensure that children cross the railway line safely.

Som Devi said that they had approached political leaders, who had only given assurances regarding a bridge.

Satti said that the matter had been taken up with the Railway authorities, which had assured him of action.

#Lok Sabha #Una