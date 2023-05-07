Satsang leads to traffic jam on Solan road

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 6

Solan faced a huge influx of vehicles as lakhs of devotees turned up to attend a session of the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, here today. One could see thousands of vehicles parked along the roads, besides the weekend traffic of tourists heading for the hills.

Solan SP Virender Sharma said around 70,000 to 80,000 people had reached there for the congregation from various places, including Punjab and Haryana. A further influx of devotees, reaching up to 1.25 lakh people, is expected for the main session tomorrow.

The city has been divided into three sectors and about 200 policemen have been deployed. Separate roads have been earmarked to avoid traffic congestion. People coming from Chandigarh have been directed to park their vehicles on the national highway near the tunnel as it is not operational due to the ongoing repair work on its periphery.

Residents hesitated to venture out on the roads as those using the Kalka-Shimla highway were caught in long traffic jams.