Shimla, January 2
Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been given the additional charge of the post of Director General of Police (DGP), according to an official order on Tuesday.
Trivedi is presently holding the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, with additional charge of the post of ADGP CID.
Earlier in the day, following the high court direction, an order transferring IPS officer Sanjay Kundu from the post of DGP was issued by the Himachal Pradesh governor.
He has been transferred to the state’s Ayush department as principal secretary.
The Himachal Pradesh High Court had on December 26 directed the state government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra superintendent of police so they don't influence a probe into a businessman's complaint about a threat to his life.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying
Petrol pumps mostly in western and northern India run out of...
Union Home Secretary meets protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably
Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations acros...
Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh
Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh
Hindenburg report: SC verdict on PILs seeking probe into allegations against Adani Group on Wednesday
Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud – which had rese...
Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP
Following the high court direction, IPS officer Sanjay Kundu...