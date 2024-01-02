Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 2

Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been given the additional charge of the post of Director General of Police (DGP), according to an official order on Tuesday.

Trivedi is presently holding the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, with additional charge of the post of ADGP CID.

Earlier in the day, following the high court direction, an order transferring IPS officer Sanjay Kundu from the post of DGP was issued by the Himachal Pradesh governor.

He has been transferred to the state’s Ayush department as principal secretary.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court had on December 26 directed the state government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra superintendent of police so they don't influence a probe into a businessman's complaint about a threat to his life.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla