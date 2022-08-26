Saudan Singh appointed BJP in-charge for Himachal Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 25

BJP national president JP Nadda today appointed national vice-president Saudan Singh as in-charge and Devender Singh Rana as co-incharge for the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP president Suresh Kashyap said, “Saudan Singh’s working module has always been a plus point for the party organisation and we have learnt a lot from his meetings with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. His appointment will benefit the organisation.”

Meanwhile, discussions were held in a meeting of the BJP core committee here regarding Nadda’s visit to major Assembly constituencies in the run-up to the Assembly poll, expansion of the ‘Chunav sanchalan and Chunav prabandhan samitis’ at the district and mandal levels and the constitution of sub-committees, BJP sources said.

Kashyap said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the state soon to dedicate AIIMS, Bilaspur, to people. He would also visit Chamba. “We have requested the Prime Minister to address a BJYM rally tentatively to be held at Sujanpur. About one lakh youths from all 68 Assembly constituencies are expected to attend the rally ,” he added.

He said that Nadda’s recent visits to Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Pachhad, Solan, Kasauli and Shimla (rural and urban) segments have infused new energy in party workers. He added that some Union ministers would also visit the state. The state BJP had decided that achievements and development programmes of the state and Union government would be propagated in all Assembly segments through LED vans.

“The grievances of the party cadre in respect of Independent and Congress leaders joining the BJP are obvious. We have made efforts to resolve the issues and things will become smooth,” he said.

Kashyap presided over the meeting that was attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, national vice-president Saudan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, former party presidents Rajeev Bindal and Satpal Satti and state organisational secretary Pawan Rana.

