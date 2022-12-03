Saurav Sharma bags President’s silver medal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 2

Saurav Sharma, an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School, Chail in Solan district, has been awarded the President’s silver medal at the 143rd course of the National Defence Academy, Pune.

Chief guest Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, honoured Sharma with the silver medal. Seven alumni of the Chail school — Sourav, Lankesh Yadav, Nikhil Kumar, Bhragu Rathi, Naveen Poonia, Rohit Chauhan and Rohit Kumar — completed the course.