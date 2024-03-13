 Himachal CM Sukhu says those who jump like frogs can’t serve people : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Himachal CM Sukhu says those who jump like frogs can’t serve people

Himachal CM Sukhu says those who jump like frogs can’t serve people

Himachal CM Sukhu says those who jump like frogs can’t serve people

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu greet people at a rally in Chamba. Photo: Mani Verma



Chamba, March 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the six Congress rebel MLAs had committed many sins that even the sacred “Ganga Maiya” won’t be able to absolve them of their wrongdoings.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting at Chamba’s historical Chougan, said that rebels were so scared that they after staying at Panchkula went to Haridwar and then to Rishikesh.

He also referred to the rebel MLAs as jumping frogs. “Those who jump like frogs can’t serve the public,” he said calling upon the people of the state to “teach them a lesson”.

“It was an attempt by the BJP to topple the duly elected Congress government and murder the democracy,” he alleged. He added that the BJP would not succeed in its nefarious designs as people of the state stand by the government.

“In the end, truth will prevail, the people of the state can’t be cheated by shifting loyalties and the people will never forgive such dirty politics,” he said. “As long as I am there, corrupt practices will not be tolerated at any cost,” he added.

Sukhu said that he came from an ordinary family and had no lust for power. “My sole intention is to serve the last person standing in the queue, to work for the welfare of every section of the society, particularly those who have no one to look after,” he added.

Sukhu said that provisions were made in the second Budget of his government for every section of the society. It is an agrarian Budget for women, children, youth and farmers.

Counting the Budget initiatives, the Chief Minister said the government had increased the wages of MGNREGA workers by Rs 60, procurement price of cow milk from Rs 32 to Rs 45 and of buffalo milk to Rs 55, thereby making Himachal the first state to give a support price on milk. “There is a provision to bear the cost of the treatment of elderly people above 70 years. The Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana has been started to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women above 18. Besides, many other provisions have been made for all,” he added.

He said that the state government had provided Rs 180 crore for Chamba Medical College so that better health facilities could be provided to people.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects of Rs 275 crore.

He said that the state government was giving priority to the development of Chamba district. He also thanked the Chief Minister for providing substantial amount of Rs 4 crore for preparing DPR of Chamba-Chowari Tunnel. — OC

Attempt to destabilise govt

There was an attempt to destabilise our government by using money power. For 10 days, the conspirators remained hidden in Panchkula, where the CRPF kept vigil day and night. Nobody knows who paid the Rs 75 lakh bill for the rebel MLAs’ stay at hotel in Panchkula and now at a posh resort in Rishikesh. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Congress #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being kidnapped’

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...

Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands