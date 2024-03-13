Himachal CM Sukhu says those who jump like frogs can’t serve people

Chamba, March 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the six Congress rebel MLAs had committed many sins that even the sacred “Ganga Maiya” won’t be able to absolve them of their wrongdoings.

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting at Chamba’s historical Chougan, said that rebels were so scared that they after staying at Panchkula went to Haridwar and then to Rishikesh.

He also referred to the rebel MLAs as jumping frogs. “Those who jump like frogs can’t serve the public,” he said calling upon the people of the state to “teach them a lesson”.

“It was an attempt by the BJP to topple the duly elected Congress government and murder the democracy,” he alleged. He added that the BJP would not succeed in its nefarious designs as people of the state stand by the government.

“In the end, truth will prevail, the people of the state can’t be cheated by shifting loyalties and the people will never forgive such dirty politics,” he said. “As long as I am there, corrupt practices will not be tolerated at any cost,” he added.

Sukhu said that he came from an ordinary family and had no lust for power. “My sole intention is to serve the last person standing in the queue, to work for the welfare of every section of the society, particularly those who have no one to look after,” he added.

Sukhu said that provisions were made in the second Budget of his government for every section of the society. It is an agrarian Budget for women, children, youth and farmers.

Counting the Budget initiatives, the Chief Minister said the government had increased the wages of MGNREGA workers by Rs 60, procurement price of cow milk from Rs 32 to Rs 45 and of buffalo milk to Rs 55, thereby making Himachal the first state to give a support price on milk. “There is a provision to bear the cost of the treatment of elderly people above 70 years. The Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana has been started to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women above 18. Besides, many other provisions have been made for all,” he added.

He said that the state government had provided Rs 180 crore for Chamba Medical College so that better health facilities could be provided to people.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects of Rs 275 crore.

He said that the state government was giving priority to the development of Chamba district. He also thanked the Chief Minister for providing substantial amount of Rs 4 crore for preparing DPR of Chamba-Chowari Tunnel. — OC

Attempt to destabilise govt There was an attempt to destabilise our government by using money power. For 10 days, the conspirators remained hidden in Panchkula, where the CRPF kept vigil day and night. Nobody knows who paid the Rs 75 lakh bill for the rebel MLAs’ stay at hotel in Panchkula and now at a posh resort in Rishikesh. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

