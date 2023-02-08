 SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court : The Tribune India

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Three-member collegium also recommends appointment CJs of high courts of Patna, Gauhati, Tripura

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Sabina. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, February 8

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of the chief justices of the high courts of Patna, Himachal Pradesh, Gauhati and Tripura.

The three-member collegium has recommended the name of Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Kerala High Court for appointment as the chief justice of the Patna High Court and Justice Sabina as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The collegium, also having Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, met on February 7 and recommended the name of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh for appointment as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

It recommended the appointment of Justice Sandeep Mehta as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The collegium resolutions uploaded on the apex court website said that the office of the chief justice of the Patna High Court has fallen vacant recently, consequent upon elevation of Justice Sanjay Karol as a judge of the top court.

The collegium said Justice Chandran, who is the senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, was appointed as a judge on November 8, 2011 and is due to retire on April 24, 2025.

“The collegium has previously resolved to appoint Justice K Vinod Chandran as chief justice of the Gauhati High Court. Since the date of that recommendation, the position of chief justices in a number of other high courts has fallen vacant, consequent of retirement and elevation of the incumbent chief justices as judges of the Supreme Court,” it said.

“Having regard to the above circumstances, the collegium resolves to recall its earlier recommendation for appointment of Justice K Vinod Chandran as chief justice of the Gauhati High Court and resolves to recommend that he be appointed as chief justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna, as he is fit and suitable for the same,” said the resolution.

Justice Sabina, whose parent high court is Punjab and Haryana, is currently the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The collegium noted that the office of the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court has fallen vacant recently, consequent upon the retirement of Justice AA Sayed and therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made.

Justice Sabina was appointed as judge on March 12, 2008 and is due to retire on April 19 this year.

The collegium noted that by its separate resolution, it has proposed the appointment of Justice Jaswant Singh, senior most puisne judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

It said Justice Singh is due to retire on February 22, 2023.

The collegium further said it had already recommended Justice Rajesh Bindal, the first in order of seniority among the judges from the Punjab and Haryana High Court (presently Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad), for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.

“In this backdrop, having regard to the seniority of Justice Sabina, the collegium resolves to recommend that she be appointed as chief justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh as she is fit and suitable in all respects for the same,” it said.

The resolution for appointment of the chief justice of the Tripura High Court said, “The collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that upon the retirement of Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice Apresh Kumar Singh be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.”

It noted that office of the chief justice of the Tripura High Court has been lying vacant for some time, consequent upon retirement of Justice Indrajit Mahanty and therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made.

The collegium said that by its resolution dated January 25, 2023, the collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Jaswant Singh, presently the senior most judge in the Orissa High Court, as chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

The resolution said the collegium has already recommended the transfer of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from the Jharkhand High Court to the Tripura High Court.

It noted that the state of Jharkhand is unrepresented among the chief justices of high courts.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was appointed as a judge on January 24, 2012 and is set to retire on July 6, 2027.

For the Gauhati High Court, the collegium said the office of its chief justice has fallen vacant recently, consequent upon retirement of Justice R M Chhaya.

The collegium said Justice Mehta, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, was appointed on May 30, 2011 and is due to retire on January 10, 2025.

“The Rajasthan High Court is unrepresented among the chief justices of the high courts. The collegium has previously resolved to appoint Justice K Vinod Chandran as chief justice of the Gauhati High Court. The collegium vide a separate resolution, has recommended appointment of Justice K Vinod Chandran as chief justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna,” it said.

“Considering the above position, the collegium resolves to recommend the appointment of Justice Sandeep Mehta as chief justice of the Gauhati High Court as he is fit and suitable for the same,” it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

2
Business

Made prudent investments in Adani Group firms, says LIC

3
Entertainment

‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’: Actors Sidharth and Kiara get married; first pictures from wedding

4
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

5
Punjab

Team fails to get house of Beant Singh’s son in Chandigarh vacated

6
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

7
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

8
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can’t destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

9
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

10
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

PM Modi replies to debate on president's address

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can’t destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

Says 2004-2014 was a lost decade but 2030 will be India’s de...

RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

UPI soon for all in-bound travellers, coin-vending machines:...

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

He said the prime minister did not answer the questions he h...

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

All promotional cases to be kept outside the purview of the ...

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Three-member collegium also recommends appointment CJs of hi...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Heritage Street in Amritsar loses sheen, thanks to govt neglect

SGPC offers aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann honours Amritsar schoolgirls who created chip for ISRO satellite

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Clashes breaks out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from Chandigarh tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

Gurugram couple arrested for torturing, sexually harassing minor domestic help

Delhi CM hands over cheque for Rs 1 crore to kin of policeman who died after being stabbed by snatcher

Aaftab Poonawala used grinder to dispose of bones of Shraddha Walkar: Chargesheet

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Warm February has farmers worried about low wheat yield

Ex-mayor dies after prolonged illness

Ahead of LS bypoll, Sukhbir visits city, targets Mann govt

2 absconders nabbed

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Ludhiana: Overwhelming response to public mines

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land