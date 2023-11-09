Scammers dupe Kullu man of Rs 10.9 lakh

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 8

A case of cryptocurrency and foreign exchange fraud has been registered at Bhuntar police station. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Piplage village in the district, has complained to the police that he has been duped of Rs 10.90 lakh in the name of cryptocurrency and forex trading. The police have registered a case against the accused.

Naresh, in the statement to the police, said he was running a computer education training institute near the New Bridge-Manikaran Road, Parla Bhuntar, since 2008. In 2014, he had met Jitender Kumar, a resident of Garlog village in Mandi, who provides affiliation to computer institutes at Dhalpur in Kullu.

He said that in February 2022, Jitender took Rs 2.5 lakh from him through a cheque drawn in the name of a cryptocurrency and foreign currency scheme. He added that Jitender paid him some incentives. In October 2022, he paid Rs 4 lakh to Jitender through the RTGS and the latter gave him a cheque for Rs 4 lakh, which bounced.

Naresh said that Jitender told him that his money had been lost in cryptocurrency and foreign currency trading and he would not get anything. He added that Jitender demanded Rs 5 lakh more and this way duped him of Rs 10.90 lakh. Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said that a case had been registered.

#Kullu