Scare in Sirmaur area after leopard sighted

Solan,October 29

Leopard scare has gripped the residents of Shama village in Shillai subdivision of Sirmaur district where the presence of an adult leopard along with cubs were seen in the area last fortnight.

The Divisional Forest Officer said awareness would be created among the residents on how to deal with such a situation as leopards usually come down during this time in search of food. The field staff would be directed to tell residents not to venture out during the odd hours and not leave any food and livestock outside.

Villagers said: “An adult leopard and cubs are seen roaming in the area. They are preying on our domestic animals like goats and dogs. We are afraid to venture out even in the day while we are compelled to remain indoors in the evenings and night.”

The residents said they had given a representation to the Forest Range Officer at Kafota to lay a cage for the leopard and act immediately as each day was weighing heavy on them. They added that they could not send their small children to school for fear of the leopard attacking them.

