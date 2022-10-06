Schedule for SCA formation in Himachal Pradesh University, colleges approved

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

The Students Central Association (SCA) of Himachal Pradesh University and affiliated colleges will be constituted on the basis of merit and a notification of the schedule for its formation has been released.

The process will be completed in the HPU and affiliated colleges within 10 days from October 6 to 15 as per the provisions contained in the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

The cut-off date to determine the age of the nomination-based representation in the SCA (Campus) will be 25 years as on July 31 for postgraduate students and 28 years for M.Phil/research scholar.

The nomination for Departmental Representatives will be recommended by the chairperson/director of teaching departments in accordance with the provisions contained in the SCA Constitution.

The nomination forms recommended by the chairperson/director of the department/institution should reach the office of the Dean Students Welfare on or before August 12 up to 2 pm, the notification said.

The direct election to the SCA was scrapped in 2014 on the pretext that it triggered violence and vitiated the atmosphere of the university. Since then, the Student Federation of India and the ABVP have been demanding the restoration of the SCA election.

