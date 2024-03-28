Scheme implementation doesn’t violate poll code, says CITU Secretary

Our Correspondent

Rampur, March 27

Addressing the demonstration, the Himachal Kisan Sabha District Secretary Devki Nand and Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) District Secretary Amit said the BJP is opposing the financial assistance of Rs 1,500 given to women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi.

Roles reversed The notification to implement the scheme in the entire state had been issued even before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections

When the scheme was not implemented, the BJP was making statements every day that the present government was reneging on its guarantees, the promises of giving Rs 1,500 to women were proving to be hollow.

The demand to ban the implementation of the scheme during the elections shows the petty and anti-women mentality of the BJP, Nand alleged.

When the scheme was not implemented, the BJP was making statements every day that the present government was reneging on its guarantees, the promises of giving Rs 1,500 to women were proving to be hollow. But when the government implemented the scheme, BJP had come out against it. He alleged that the Election Commission is working on the instructions of the BJP. By opposing the scheme under the guise of the Lok Sabha elections, the real thinking of the BJP has been exposed.

The notification to implement this scheme in the entire state had been issued even before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and thousands of women have filled its forms. This is in no way a violation of the election code of conduct as the notification was not made after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kuldeep, Ranjeet, Prem Chauhan, Krishna Rana, Lalit, Paras Ram, Rahul Vidyarthi, Sunil Mehta, Raman, Bargat Ali, Satish, Pradeep, Chandra Pal, Hardayal Kapoor, Asha and Neemu were present during the demonstration.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Indira Gandhi