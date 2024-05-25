School gets robotics lab

Shimla, May 24
‘Create-stem and robotics lab’ was inaugurated at Auckland School for Boys today by founding Principal Michael John. A special demonstration by Kurious Lab’s trainers and Form V boys was also held.
This year CREATE will cater to forms III, IV and V. The principal said this would be done to ensure comprehensive integration with the academic programme.
