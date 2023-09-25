School kids donate pocket money for flood relief fund

PTI

Shimla, September 24

Two students of a school here donated their pocket money towards the state disaster relief fund on Sunday by presenting their piggy banks to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a statement said.

Aahana Verma of Class VII and Jiya Verma of Class II contributed Rs 10,229 and Rs 9,806, respectively, towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh.

Appreciating the gesture, the CM said it was a matter of happiness that the children were also donating towards the noble cause.

