Solan school retention wall collapses

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 20

Residents had a close shave when a 30-foot-wide retaining wall, being constructed at a private school on the Dhobighat Road in Ward Number 7, collapsed here today.

Work to clear the rubble with earth excavation machines was initiated with the help of the local administration. It being a narrow ambulance road, the area was cut off.

Solan SDM Ajay Yadav, who rushed to the spot along with tehsildar and other staff, said their first priority was to ensure that no one was trapped in the debris. He said no missing person was reported till late in the evening.

“As per the onlookers, no one was present along the entire 30-m stretch when the wall collapsed. As per preliminary information, a ground was being set up by Geeta Adarsh Vidyalaya where loose soil was used as filling material. This wall was being constructed in violation of the safety norms, owing to which it collapsed,” said the SDM.

Municipal Corporation SDO Rajneesh Bansal said, “A small retaining wall had been raised by the MC earlier at the affected spot. The school management was raising an exceptionally high retaining wall over it without considering its load-bearing capacity and this led to the collapse.”