 School timings changed in Himachal after heat wave alert in 8 districts

  Himachal
  • School timings changed in Himachal after heat wave alert in 8 districts

The heat wave has also left the political leaders in quandary as they are unable to move out during the daytime for campaigning

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Shimla/Dharamsala/Bilaspur, May 20

The Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh on Monday ordered change in school timings for places in the lower hills after a heat wave alert for several districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heat wave alert for eight out of 12 districts, barring Shimla, Chamba, Kinnau and Lahaul and Spiti.

The heat wave has also left the political leaders in quandary as they are unable to move out during the daytime for campaigning across the state, which goes to polls on June 1 in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Amarjeet Sharma, Director, Higher Education department said that instruction has been issued for adjusting the class timings from 7.30 am to 1 pm in in the schools in Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area of Solan, and Poanta Sahib and Nahan in Sirmaur district.

In a notification issued on Monday, Sharma said that these areas are experiencing unprecedented rise in the maximum temperature up to 45 degrees Celsius and students are facing difficulties due to the harsh weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa also announced that classes will now start at 7.30 am and end at 1 pm. The new timings will apply to all sub-divisions of Kangra district, except Dharamshala, Baijnath, Jaisinghpur, and Palampur and will remain in effect until further notice, he said.

Additionally, schools have been advised to avoid any outdoor activities during this period and ensure proper drinking water availability for students, Bairwa said.

In Bilaspur district, the opening and closing time of schools has been changed. Classes will now be conducted from to 8 am to 2 pm, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said in a notification in this regard.

The new system will come into effect from Tuesday. Besides, Bilaspur regional manager of Himachal Road Transport Corporation has also been requested to reschedule the bus timings for the convenience of students and teachers.

Most parts of the state on Sunday reeled under scorching heat as maximum temperatures stayed three to six degrees Celsius above the season’s normal.

Una was the hottest in the state on Sunday with the maximum temperature reaching 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Neri recording 44 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 42.4 degrees Celsius, Dhaula Kuan 41.9 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 40.3 degrees Celsius, Berthin 40.2 degrees Celsius and Kangra 40 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological centre in Shimla on Sunday issued a yellow alert for heat wave for the next four days.

The prolonged heat wave can lead to increased hospital admissions for heat-related illnesses, cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, and various heat stress conditions, such as heat stroke, according to doctors. 

