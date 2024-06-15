Schoolchildren educated on safety

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 14

With the objective of enabling employees of various departments to perform rescue and relief operations during natural disasters like cloudbursts, floods, landslides and fires, a mega mock drill was organised at Government Senior Secondary School in Nogli today.

The exercise saw participation from officials and employees from the NDRF, CISF, ITBP, Fire, Health and Police Departments.

During the mock exercise, five people were rescued from the school building, which was flooded due to a sudden surge in the Sutlej. They were given first-aid before being sent to the hospital. The NDRF and CISF teams also rescued two people, who were swept away by the river, and transported them to the hospital.

The control room informed the officials about the simulated flood in the Sutlej, trapping five people in the school building. The teams immediately reached the spot and rescued the five people.

The NDRF and CISF officials detailed the schoolchildren on safety measures during natural disasters. The mega mock exercise was conducted under the leadership of Acting Sub-Divisional Officer and Tehsildar Rampur Jai Chand.