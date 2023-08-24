Schools in Sirmaur dist to remain shut today

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 23

Sirmaur DC Sumit Khimta today ordered all educational institutions in the district to remain shut tomorrow in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. He advised local residents not to go near rivers and water bodies that were in spate following heavy rain.

He said the water level in major rivers such as the Giri, Tons, Yamuna, Jalal and the Markanda could rise further. The Meteorological Department had sounded an orange alert in the district till August 24 and a yellow alert for August 25 and 26.

