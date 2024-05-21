Schools in Sirmaur, Solan get advisory

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 20

With temperature hovering

2-3°C above normal due to the prevailing heatwave, the summer-closing schools in Solan district will function from 8 am to 1 pm.

The orders to this effect issued by the Deputy Director (Education) today following the instructions of the Solan Deputy Commissioner would be applicable to all private and government primary, middle and senior secondary schools.

Summer closing schools are located in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt, Parwanoo, Ramsheher block and Patta Mehlog block of Solan district. Solan district is divided into two zones based on school timings — winter-closing and summer-closing schools.

The decision has been taken to protect students from the intense heatwave, which could cause health issues among them.

Sirmaur DC Sumit Khimta has also directed the school authorities of all subdivisions to change the school timings — from 7.30 am to 1 pm — as per the feasibility in the respective areas.

The Meteorological Department has predicted the heatwave with more than normal temperature to continue for till May 24 in several districts, including Solan and Sirmaur.

People have been advised not to venture out without covering their head and wear light-colour cotton clothes. The use of a hat and an umbrella has also been advised by the Met Department to avoid falling sick due to the higher than normal temperatures.

