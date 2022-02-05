Schools reopen, rate of vaccination up

With the reopening of summer-closing schools on February 3, the rate of vaccination among children has seen a sharp spike. On the first day of reopening, over 50,000 doses were administered to the students. With slight ease in Covid situation, the Himachal Pradesh Government had recently decided to lift some of the restrictions, including reopening of all summer-closing educational institutions.

Session on anger-free zones

A session on anger-free zones in schools was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Centre of Excellence, where resource person Ravi Sharma from Army Public School, Dagshai, dwelt on its significance. The CBSE has directed all school authorities to manage anger to create a fun-learning environment, where premises are supposed to be converted into “Anger Free Zones”. Sharma said economic changes in the society, increasing trend of nuclear families, high screen-time among parents, video-games addiction, problem of conduct in schools, etc., were the key reasons behind anger among people. Developing life skills, besides, critical and creative thinking can help deal with the problem, said the resource person. More than 100 teachers from across the country attended the session.

Scholarships at Kangra school

Gayatri Public School in Jaisinghpur of Kangra offers as many as 52 merit-based scholarships for the 2022-23 academic session. The admission to the school is open from Nursery class onwards. The GPS foundation aims to provide affordable high quality education through not-for-profit schools, especially to girls of remote areas in Kangra district.