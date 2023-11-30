Schools to pool resources to ensure better education

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 29

The elementary and secondary government schools functioning from the same campus or within a distance of 300 to 500 metre will share their resources (material as well as human) and ensure convergence of activities. The government has taken the decision to ensure that these schools work as composite units, not as standalone entities, and pool their resources to offer quality education with immediate effect.

“It’s another step towards overhauling the education system and offering quality education to our children. This decision will benefit primary schools the most as they have relatively lesser resources, both human and material,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur. The schools sharing their resources will be called Cluster Schools, and the committee, comprising headmasters/principals of the schools concerned, will oversee the initiative.

From the total of 4,829 schools senior secondary, high school and middle schools in the state, a large majority will form a cluster with primary schools. “Most of these schools have a primary section in the same campus or close-by. So, most of these schools will form a cluster with an equal number of primary schools,” said an official from the Education Department. All these schools will share their resources with the primary section and vice versa.

“There’s a shortage of teachers and playgrounds in several schools, mainly in the primary section. Now, the students would be able to use the playground of the other school. And the teachers from the higher section could teach the primary section in case there’s a shortage of teachers,” said Thakur.

Also, a graduate-post graduate JBT could teach higher classes as and when required.

In cluster schools, the midday meal will be prepared and served at a common place and the workforce will also be shared. Also, morning assemblies of such schools will be held together for all students, and it will be changed into a learning activity with the introduction creative and participative activities.

