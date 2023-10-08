Science centre opens near Shoghi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 7

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated a Centre for Science Learning and Creativity established at a cost of Rs 11 crore near Shoghi in Shimla district.

This state-of-the-art institution is equipped with 60 interactive science exhibits, thematic galleries and informatics displays, all housed within the institutional block. A modern planetarium would be made operational at the centre by the end of 2024, which would play a pivotal role in promoting astronomical studies.

The science centre is a joint endeavour of the Himachal Council of Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM). Sukhu said, “It is due to the unwavering commitment of the government that such a centre has been developed in the state, the foundation stone of which was laid way back in 2014 during the Congress government.”

He said, “A hall of fame highlighting the accomplishments of the leading scientists of the country is also one of a kind attraction, besides a library and a YouTube studio. The hostel facilities here will make it possible for both students and teachers to dedicate much of their time to engaging in science-related activities in an effective manner.” Sukhu also launched the official website of the centre.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu