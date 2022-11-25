Science cong begins in Una

Una, November 24
The 30th district-level School Science Congress began today at Government Senior Secondary School, Samoor Kalan.
As many as 243 students representing 48 educational institutions of the district are participating in the three-day event. They were shortlisted on the basis of their performance at the block-level science exhibitions, which concluded recently.
The event comprises activities like maths olympiad, model display, quiz and skits. Deputy Director, Higher Education Department, Devinder Chandel, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.
