Science event celebrates braveheart in Palampur

Palampur, June 29
Amar Shaheed Captain Saurabh Kalia Memorial Inter School Science Exhibition Competition was held at DAV School, Palampur, today. Captain Saurabh Kalia, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War, was an alumnus of the school.
CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, Director Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, as the chief guest, inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudesh Yadav said principal VK Yadav’s leadership had not only enhanced the reputation of the school but also provided invaluable opportunities for students to explore and expand their scientific horizons.
In his message to the community, the principal invited everyone to support the budding scientists in presenting their innovative projects. The event promised to be a day of inspiration and learning, and a tribute to the spirit of scientific inquiry.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok