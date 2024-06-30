Science event celebrates braveheart in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 29

Amar Shaheed Captain Saurabh Kalia Memorial Inter School Science Exhibition Competition was held at DAV School, Palampur, today. Captain Saurabh Kalia, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War, was an alumnus of the school.

CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, Director Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, as the chief guest, inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudesh Yadav said principal VK Yadav’s leadership had not only enhanced the reputation of the school but also provided invaluable opportunities for students to explore and expand their scientific horizons.

In his message to the community, the principal invited everyone to support the budding scientists in presenting their innovative projects. The event promised to be a day of inspiration and learning, and a tribute to the spirit of scientific inquiry.

