Science & tech facility at Shogi, pact inked

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 20

An agreement was today signed for the setting up of a state-of-the-art science and technology facility at Shogi.

A concessionaire agreement-signing ceremony was held between the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE) and Shoolini University, in the presence of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena here today.

Lalit Jain, Member Secretary, HIMCOSTE, signed the agreement on behalf of the Himachal Government. Meanwhile, Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla and Registrar Prof Sunil Puri signed the pact.

Jain said a Centre for Science, Learning, and Creativity had been set up at Shoghi by HIMCOSTE.