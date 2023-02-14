Scientists from Slovak academy visit HPU

Shimla, February 13
A delegation of three scientists from Slovak Academy of Sciences comprising the institution’s Director Prof Stanislav Kozman Lab, Prof Peter Barath and Prof Jaroslav Katrlik visited HP University for exploring academic and research collaboration.
HP University Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal, while welcoming the delegation, said that the both the institutions should utilize their research expertise in the areas of common interest so that students, faculty and researchers can utilize the available facilities in both the institutions for their academic benefits.
Bansal further emphasized the need for such international collaborations as per the requirements of National Educational Policy (NEP-2020), where practical skills have been made mandatory.
The visiting scientists and the university official deliberated upon the possible areas of collaboration. A draft MoU was planned to firm up collaboration, followed by exchange visits from both sides.
The delegation also visited the research facilities at HPU, including the Biotechnology Incubation Centre. Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Physics, Chemistry and other related discipline, including IT, were identified as the possible areas of collaboration between the institutions. A delegation, led by Prof Bansal, will soon visit the Slovak Academy of Sciences to firm up the joint activity after the exchange of MoU.
