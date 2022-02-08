Scientists must contribute to farming, seed protection: Guv

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 7

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar interacted with the heads of departments and students at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar (CSK) Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, today and stressed working towards development and conservation of local seeds, along with traditional farming. The Governor also visited the Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Science.

He said the curriculum was previously prepared keeping in mind the needs of the industries and accordingly the education system was progressing. Now, the need was to lay emphasis on the requirement of today’s society and to take education forward in this direction. There was a need to change research and curriculum, he said.

Arlekar said traditional agriculture should be promoted in the right perspective. He directed the university to adopt some schools to promote medicinal plants and make students aware about the quality of such plants. The traditional seeds should be protected and a biodiversity register should be made at the panchayat level.

The Governor also expressed concern over the increasing drug addiction among the youth. All must fight together against the menace, he added.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary welcomed the Governor and apprised him of the activities and achievements of the university.

Dr Mandeep Sharma, Dean of Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Science, presented the vote of thanks.