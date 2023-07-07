 Scientists working to process goat milk into feta cheese : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 6

Palampur Agriculture University’s school of veterinary sciences will explore the possibility of making products using goat milk sourced from Gaddi shepherds. Shepherds supplied goat milk to the school laboratory where scientists would try to produce feta cheese from it.

Dr Dinesh Krofa from the school of veterinary sciences said, “An NGO working with Gaddi shepherds fetched goat milk to our laboratory. We will perform experiments to produce quality feta cheese from it.”

He said, “The basic problem that Gaddi shepherds face in marketing goat milk is its transportation. They roam around in natural pastures that are not generally assessable by road. Due to lack of refrigeration or boiling, the shelf life of goat milk is only about 2 hours. We are trying to develop a technique through which feta cheese can be easily produced. The shelf life of the processed cheese will be around 15 days, which will allow ample time for its marketing.”

“The demand for goat milk and its products is increasing due to its health benefits. At present, Gaddi shepherds are dependent on the sale of wool and meat for their livelihood. In case they get a market for goat milk too, it will supplement their income,” he said.

Shepherd Pawana Kumari of Bara Bhangal who brought goat milk to the laboratory said, “We faced great difficulty in bringing goat milk from Gaddi shepherds in hilly pastures to the university. We don’t have any mechanism to keep it chilled. In case the government or any other agency can provide us with small chillers, milk can be procured from shepherds in the hills and transported. This will help improve our economy.”

“The government is doing a lot to help dairy farmers rearing cows and buffalos. It should also frame a policy for procuring milk from traditional Gaddi shepherds,” she said.

How it’ll help

The shelf life of Gaddi goat milk is only about 2 hours. We are trying to develop a technique through which feta cheese can be easily produced. The shelf life of that cheese will be around 15 days. — Dr Dinesh Krofa, veterinary scientist

