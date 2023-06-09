Scooterist slapped by policeman, dies

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 8

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Constable have been placed under suspension after a 48-year-old scooter-borne man died under mysterious circumstances after being slapped by a policeman at Baddi yesterday.

Baddi Additional SP Ramesh Sharma said 48-year-old Rup Singh’s scooter (HR 49C 9357) suddenly stopped in the middle of the road near gas plant yesterday afternoon. Rup Singh and another person were pulling the vehicle away when a police control room (PCR) vehicle came from the opposite side and an accident was averted.

A policeman slapped Rup and asked him why his scooter was in the middle of the road. Rup fell unconscious following which he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was sweating profusely when the incident occurred.

Ramesh Sharma said the two policemen have been placed under suspension and sent to the Police Lines for dereliction of duty as they did not accompany the unconscious man to the hospital. A departmental inquiry has begun against them. A post-mortem report of the body is awaited.

An FIR was registered under Section 304(2), 323 and 34 of the IPC for causing death due to negligence on a complaint made by the deceased’s family. Rup worked at an industrial unit in Baddi. He hailed from Dehra in Kangra district.