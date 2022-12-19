Scrap discount to women in HRTC buses, govt urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 18

The state’s private bus operators have urged the Congress government to review and scrap the BJP government’s decision offering 50 per cent discount to women in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses within the state.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has decided to review all decisions taken by the previous government after April 2022. This decision, too, was taken in view of the elections, so it should be reviewed and cancelled,” said state’s private bus operators’ union president Rajesh Parashar.

Incurring losses, say pvt operators We are losing 40% of our revenue. Not only a majority of women are taking HRTC buses due to the provision, but male passengers are also accompanying them. —Rajesh Parashar, president, Private bus operators’ union

The private bus operators are opposing the decision due to the losses they are incurring because of it.

“We are losing around 40 per cent of our revenue. Not only a majority of women are taking HRTC buses because of the provision, but also the male passengers accompanying them. We suffered huge losses during the pandemic, and this decision increased our problems further,” Parashar added.

The operators had moved the High Court against the government’s decision but they haven’t got the desired relief from the court. “We have lost the case in High Court. Now, we have no option left but to move the Supreme Court,” said Parashar.

In the meantime, they are pinning their hopes on the new government to cancel the decision. “It was a decision taken due to political considerations, so we are hopeful that the government will review it,” he said.

