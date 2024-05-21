SCs disenchanted with Congress: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 20

The Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes had lost trust in Congress as Congress governments tried to reduce their share in reservation to give it to minority community. This was stated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur while addressing election meetings in Bilaspur district today.

Anurag said that Congress leaders had dishonoured Babasaheb Ambedkar while the BJP gave due respect to the leader who drafted the Constitution of the country. Anurag said that today 140 families joined the BJP in the district that proved that people were disenchanted with the Congress. He said it was the BJP government that decorated Bhimrao Ambedkar with the highest honour of the country.

The Union minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave due respect to SC/ST. There were 12 ministers of the community in the Modi government. This includes two Cabinet minister. He said that after the abrogation of Article 370 SC/ST people in Jammu and Kashmir were getting reservation.

Anurag said that Modi government had benefited 12 crore farmers through Kisan Samman Nidhi that included 1.5 crore people belonging to the SC community. He also listed various development projects undertaken during his tenure like establishment of AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, construction of four lane Highway, medical college in Hamirpur and IIIT in Una.

#Anurag Thakur #Congress #Hamirpur