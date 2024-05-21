SCs disenchanted with Congress: Anurag

Hamirpur, May 20
The Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes had lost trust in Congress as Congress governments tried to reduce their share in reservation to give it to minority community. This was stated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur while addressing election meetings in Bilaspur district today.
Anurag said that Congress leaders had dishonoured Babasaheb Ambedkar while the BJP gave due respect to the leader who drafted the Constitution of the country. Anurag said that today 140 families joined the BJP in the district that proved that people were disenchanted with the Congress. He said it was the BJP government that decorated Bhimrao Ambedkar with the highest honour of the country.
The Union minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave due respect to SC/ST. There were 12 ministers of the community in the Modi government. This includes two Cabinet minister. He said that after the abrogation of Article 370 SC/ST people in Jammu and Kashmir were getting reservation.
Anurag said that Modi government had benefited 12 crore farmers through Kisan Samman Nidhi that included 1.5 crore people belonging to the SC community. He also listed various development projects undertaken during his tenure like establishment of AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, construction of four lane Highway, medical college in Hamirpur and IIIT in Una.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...