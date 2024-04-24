Scuffle between ABVP activists, police over Palampur assault

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Activists of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) suffered minor injuries in a scuffle with the police while they were burning an effigy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a protest on the university campus against the recent attack on a girl in Palampur.

During the protest, ABVP campus president Gaurav Kumar said the state government had failed to provide security to women. “Before coming to power, the government had given many guarantees to the women of the state regarding their security, but all that is proving to be false.”

“In the Palampur incident, a young girl was brutally attacked by a young man with a sharp weapon in broad daylight due to which the girl suffered serious injuries and she is now fighting for her life in the PGI,” he said.

He further said that ever since this government came to power, the law and order situation in the state had been deteriorating.

“Incidents of theft, robbery and murder etc have been increasing in the state due to which the image of Himachal Pradesh is being tarnished,” he added.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Shimla unit of the ABVP staged a protest against the state government and the police department. The protesters demanded a stern action against the culprit of the attack and an unbiased investigation into the incident that occured in Palampur.

ABVP activists gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office yesterday and raised slogans against the state government and the police , alleging deteriorating law and order in the state.

The ABVP also demanded that the state government and the police control the increasing drug menace in the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Palampur #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu