SD College boy shines in powerlifting meet

Our Correspondent

PALAMPUR, DECEMBER 5

Abhinav Sharma, a student of Goswami Ganesh Dutt Sanatan Dharma College, Rajpur, has brought laurels to the college by winning one gold and one silver medal at the international powerlifting competition held in Nepal. Sharma is a resident of Ghad village in Palampur Assembly.

While competing in the junior category (75 kg), Sharma defeated rivals from over 10 countries. Because of this success, he has been selected for the trials of Asia championship.

Director and Principal of the college, Dr Vivek Sharma congratulated Abhinav Sharma for this achievement and said he has brought glory to the college and the country. Sharma credited his success to the regular support by his parents, college teachers, especially his physical education professor, and his coach.

