SDM asks parties to ensure compliance with model code

Mandi, March 18
Assistant Election Officer-cum-SDM Jogindernagar Manish Chaudhary said the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force as soon as the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was announced by the Election Commission of India.
He said all political parties should ensure strict compliance with the MCC.
The SDM said after the imposition of the code of conduct by the Election Commission, all political parties and potential candidates should only use the campaign material permitted by the District Election Officer or Assistant Election Officer.
He said it was also mandatory to obtain permission for vehicles used during rallies.
Besides, it was necessary for the political parties to obtain permission for the publicity material used during the campaign, including flags, banners, hoardings, posters and pamphlets, he added.
“During the election campaign, all political parties can use the Election Commission’s Suvidha app to obtain various types of permissions,” he said.
The SDM said all political parties should maintain harmony during campaigns and should not make any comment or action on the basis of religion, caste or sect, which would affect the peace in society.
