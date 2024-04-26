Baijnath SDM, forest and mining depts dismantle mining mafia's illegal roads, warn offenders of strict action

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 25

Baijnath SDM Devi Chand Thakur along with police officials, Forest and Mining Departments today dismantled illegal roads constructed by the mining mafia through government land leading to illegal mining sites in different khuds of Baijnath subdivision which had become cause of concern for the state agencies.

An operation headed by the SDM was started in the morning and continued till evening and a dozen escape routes were dismantled with the help of JCB machines, mostly in government and reserve forest lands. Heavy police force was also deployed to tackle any confrontation with the mining mafia.

However, the mining mafia managed to run away before the SDM and his team reached the spots. Addressing mediapersons at Baijnath, Thakur said villagers had protested against illegal mining in the different khuds of Palampur that had damaged local paths, electric installations, water channels, roads and cremation grounds. Number of videos of illegal mining in the rivers had also gone viral on social media. The SDM categorically stated that no illegal mining would be allowed and in case of violations, the culprits would be booked under the IPC and HP Mining Mineral Act. He said police would also not hesitate to book the offenders under National Green Tribunal laws which are stringent and accused could get bail in the High Court only.

The SDM categorically stated that the government would not allow the misuse of forest land for illegal purposes. Earlier last week, the Forest Department had also reached the river bed and dismantled the illegal roads in the forest land by the mafia.

Meanwhile, villagers of one dozen panchayats who have launched a campaign against illegal mining in the Baijnath area, welcomed the step. They said the mining mafia had played havoc with nature, destroying green forest by digging deep trenches to extract sand and stones from rivers.

Despite various complaints to the Mining Department, nothing was done. They said that illegal mining was not only resulting in environmental degradation in the Baijnath area, but was also causing revenue loss to the state exchequer in crores of rupees every year, as the mined material was being lifted without paying royalty to the government.

