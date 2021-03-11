SDMs in Himachal Pradesh to get PSOs: CM

Shimla, May 11
All SDMs will get personal security officers (PSOs), said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the annual convention of the HP Administrative Officers Association here recently.
He said the administrative officers had made contributions to the development of the state. Their hard work and professionalism had helped in establishing Himachal’s unique identity as a model state.
