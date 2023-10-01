SDRF to get latest equipment: CM

Shimla, September 30
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today appreciated the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in relief and rescue operations during the recent rain disaster. He was the chief guest at a function organised by the SDRF at the state police headquarters here.
He said, “The state government is committed to strengthening and empowering the SDRF. Necessary steps are being taken to equip the force with modern technology and equipment. The government has released Rs 12.65 crore to the SDRF for the purchase of modern equipment. ”
Sukhu said, “At present, the state has three SDRF companies. Necessary steps are being taken to provide modern training and for capacity building of the jawans attached with the SDRF.” He added that the government had released about Rs 750 crore in the past three months for providing relief as part of disaster management.
He said, “The SDRF has done excellent work by saving precious human lives. It evacuated stranded people from Fagli and Summer Hill in Shimla. Besides, the efforts of SDRF jawans in rescuing people trapped in Kuklah in Seraj and Pandoh and Hanogi in Mandi district were exemplary.”
