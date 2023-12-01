Seal cracks, build drains, says Geological Survey of India's report on Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 30

In a report submitted to the Mandi administration today, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has suggested necessary corrective measures for the protection of areas affected by the HP monsoon fury in the district.

Key suggestions Seal ground cracks using impervious material to restrict water infiltration

Loose boulders on slope area be removed, modify slope into terraces

Proper drainage water management system around settlements

Rehabilitate inhabitants of Juccain village on left bank of cloudburst area

The report has made observations on the Suketi Khad bridge landslide, Tarna hills; Juccain slide, Sarkaghat; Tathi landslide and the Narera cloudburst.

In the Suketi Khad bridge landslide area, the GSI has suggested sealing of ground cracks using impervious material (impervious clay, tar, etc.) to restrict water infiltration. “Area above the crown of landslide needs to be monitored for development of new ground cracks,” it has observed, adding cracks must be sealed either with clay or other impervious material to reduce further permeability and ensure surface water does not pond in the area.

“Several loose boulders present on the slope area between the crown and Mangwain road corridor be removed manually and modify slope into multi-level terraces using adequate retaining wall structure with a provision of weep holes. Ensure construction of the civil structures strictly following building Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) codes,” says the report. Suggesting a detailed investigation at the HPPWD site, it says retrofitting of the affected building could be considered in due consultation with the design engineers. A green building located adjacent to the site be demolished and cracks along the crown portion of houses be sealed by consulting geotechnical engineers, it says. Catchwater drains or chute drains be provided above the crown of the landside to divert or channel the water away from the area, says the report, adding proper drainage water management system be implemented around the settlements.

At the Juccain slide, it suggests rehabilitation of affected inhabitants of the village on the left bank of the downslope of the cloudburst area in view of destabilised ground conditions and possible recurrence of incidence.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said on the basis of the report, the Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Department had been asked to prepare estimates for protection works at all sites within a week. The estimates would be sent for approval under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

