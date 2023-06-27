Search on to trace vehicle, driver

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 26

A search operation has been initiated by the NDRF to locate a vehicle and its driver that fell into the reservoir of Chamera-III power station in Kharamukh, Bharmour tribal subdivision of the district.

Even after the water volume was reduced by opening the dam’s water gates, the vehicle and its driver, identified as Abhishek, could not be found.

The NDRF teams were called to assist in the search efforts.

The efforts by the NDRF and local authorities will continue to find any clues about the vehicle in the Chamera-III reservoir, an official report told.