Second-class coaches in Shimla trains dereserved

Chandigarh, April 5
The Northern Railway today dereserved the second-class coaches in Kalka-Shimla Mail and Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen Express trains.
Divisional Railway Manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said during his inspection of the Kalka-Shimla section on February 12, the division had sent a proposal to the headquarters for the de-reservation of second class coaches of Kalka-Shimla Mail and Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen Express train.
Gurinder said now the general tickets would be issued for these bogies. It would facilitate locals and tourists during the summer season. —
