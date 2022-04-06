Second-class coaches in Shimla trains dereserved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The Northern Railway today dereserved the second-class coaches in Kalka-Shimla Mail and Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen Express trains.

Divisional Railway Manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said during his inspection of the Kalka-Shimla section on February 12, the division had sent a proposal to the headquarters for the de-reservation of second class coaches of Kalka-Shimla Mail and Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen Express train.

Gurinder said now the general tickets would be issued for these bogies. It would facilitate locals and tourists during the summer season. —