Second phase of Agniveer recruitment from June 27

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 7

Colonel Manish Sharma, the Director of the Army Recruitment Office, Palampur, has announced the selection of candidates from Kangra and Chamba districts for the first phase of the Agnipath scheme recruitment for 2024-25. The selection includes 6,246 candidates for Agniveer General Duty, 151 for Agniveer Technical, 129 for Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, 35 for Agniveer Tradesmen (10th pass), and six for Agniveer Tradesmen (8th pass).

The second phase of the recruitment process was initially scheduled to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Youth Services Sports Synthetic Track in Dharamsala from June 28 to July 8. However, due to the scheduling of the State Athletics Competition, the recruitment dates have been rescheduled from June 27 to July 8.

Col Sharma has advised all selected candidates to carefully check their admit cards and ensure timely arrival at the specified date and venue. He added that there were no changes in the recruitment venue.

Interview for 397 posts of pvt sector on June 10

District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan yesterday said a campus interview would be held at the Chamba Employment Office (Balu) on June 10. The interview will facilitate recruitment to 397 positions, for three private companies, with roles to be filled in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Interested candidates must complete online registration form before the interview. To register, applicants need to log in to the departmental website: https://eemis.hp.nic.in/.

Each applicant must create a unique login ID and complete the online registration process.

Candidates are required to bring their original educational certificates, passport-sized photos, employment office certificate, Aadhaar card and a resume to the employment office by 11 am on June 10. For more information, candidates can visit the Chamba DEE’s Facebook page or contact the employment office: 01899-222209, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agnipath #Agniveers #Chamba #Indian Army #Kangra #Palampur